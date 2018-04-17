'Hey Starbucks, is it my skin colour?'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Hey Starbucks, is it my skin colour?'

Brandon Ward, black customer denied access to a toilet in a California Starbucks, films Weston, a white customer, who was given the code before purchasing a drink.

The coffee chain has called another incident at a Philadelphia store "reprehensible".

  • 17 Apr 2018
Go to next video: Starbucks staff to get 'unconscious bias' training