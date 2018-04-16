Trump praises 'successful' Syria strike

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
President Trump praises 'big, successful hit' in Syria
President Trump praised - and teased - new national security adviser John Bolton for a "successful" military strike on Syria. The attack targeted the country's chemical weapons manufacturers.
-
16 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-43790855/president-trump-praises-big-successful-hit-in-syriaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window