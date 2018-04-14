Trump: Strikes to deter chemical weapons

Media player
Trump: Syria strikes to deter chemical weapons use
President Donald Trump says he has approved US military strikes against Syria, in collaboration with the UK and France.
The strikes are in response to an alleged chemical attack on the Syrian town of Douma last week.
14 Apr 2018
