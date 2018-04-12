Gorilla learns handstand in Florida zoo

Media player
Bolingo the gorilla learns to handstand in Florida zoo
Bolingo surprised his keepers by doing a handstand.
Animal care specialists at Busch Gardens in Florida say the activity enhances his well-being.
12 Apr 2018
