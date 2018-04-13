Being told a missile is heading towards you
The US and North Korea could be in talks next month over the North's nuclear weapons programme - a far cry from three months ago when a false alert sent the residents of Hawaii scrambling.

We went to the archipelago to hear their stories and memories of that day, the scars of which still linger.

Video by Katie Beck

