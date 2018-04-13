Media player
Bird v plane: The battle for airspace
Birds cause nearly $1bn of damages to US aviation a year - and can create real danger for passengers.
The Smithsonian Feather Identification Lab tries to prevent collisions - by identifying the remains from its vast collection of bird specimens.
Video by Liz Scherffius
13 Apr 2018
These are external links and will open in a new window