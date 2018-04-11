Senator: 'Your user agreement sucks'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Senator to Zuckerberg: 'Your user agreement sucks'
Republican Senator John Kennedy told Mark Zuckerberg that he would like it written in simple English.
-
11 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-43730078/senator-to-zuckerberg-your-user-agreement-sucksRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window