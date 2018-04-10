Girls jump from balcony to escape blaze
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Girls jump from balcony to escape blaze

Trapped inside a New Jersey dance studio engulfed by flames, jumping for their lives was the only way for the girls to escape the fire.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 10 Apr 2018