Zuckerberg asked: 'Where did you stay last night?'

Senator to Zuckerberg: 'Where did you stay last night?'
To illustrate Facebook privacy concerns, Senator Durbin asked Mark Zuckerberg what hotel he stayed in, and who he has messaged over the past week.
10 Apr 2018
