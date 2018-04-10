'Trump attorney raid not an attack on US'
Schumer to Trump: Attorney raid not an attack on our country

US Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said while alleged Russian election meddling was an attack on the US, investigating the president's personal lawyer Michael Cohen was not.

