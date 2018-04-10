Trump: FBI raid on lawyer a 'disgrace'
FBI raid of Trump lawyer's office an 'attack on our country'

Donald Trump has called an FBI raid of his lawyer's office a "disgrace" and "an attack on our country". He reiterated his claims that there was "no collusion" with the Kremlin in alleged 2016 election meddling and slammed US Attorney General Jeff Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia investigation.

