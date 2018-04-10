Trump: FBI raid on lawyer a 'disgrace'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
FBI raid of Trump lawyer's office an 'attack on our country'
Donald Trump has called an FBI raid of his lawyer's office a "disgrace" and "an attack on our country". He reiterated his claims that there was "no collusion" with the Kremlin in alleged 2016 election meddling and slammed US Attorney General Jeff Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia investigation.
-
10 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-43706828/fbi-raid-of-trump-lawyer-s-office-an-attack-on-our-countryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window