What are Trump's options in Syria?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How Trump could respond to the Syria 'chemical attack'
Donald Trump has said that "nothing's off the table" when it comes to a US response to a suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria - so what is on the table? The BBC's Barbara Plett Usher explains.
Video by Paul Blake and Kai Steinecke.
-
10 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-43704309/how-trump-could-respond-to-the-syria-chemical-attackRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window