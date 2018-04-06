Virgin Galactic completes test flight

Media player
Virgin Galactic spaceship completes test flight
Richard Branson’s company Virgin Galactic completed a supersonic test flight of its SpaceShipTwo passenger rocket ship.
The flight was the first return to the air for the company since a fatal crash in 2014.
06 Apr 2018
