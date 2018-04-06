Black bear's hibernation is webcam hit
A black bear being filmed by a 'bear cam' in Glacier National Park between the US and Canada, has appeared to be less than keen to leave its cosy winter den.

The bear's activities have been viewed by thousands of people on the park's live stream.

