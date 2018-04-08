Media player
Burning Man: Hedonistic festival's unlikely relocation
The radical self-expression and hedonism of the Burning Man festival is a world away from uptight Washington. So how did origami magic mushrooms end up in DC?
Video by Jane O'Brien; edited by Joni Mazer-Field.
08 Apr 2018
