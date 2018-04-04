'Time to act': Trump sending troops to border
US President Donald Trump is ordering the deployment of National Guard troops to help protect the border with Mexico as early as Wednesday night, says Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

  • 04 Apr 2018
