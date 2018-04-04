'Clear backpacks don't bring me security'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Florida shooting students: 'Clear bags don't make me feel secure'

Two survivors of the Florida school shooting react to a new security rule that means having to wear transparent bags to class.

A gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland on 14 February.

Florida survivors defy clear backpack rule

  • 04 Apr 2018
Go to next video: Children take part in the March For Our Lives