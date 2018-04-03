Media player
YouTube shooting: Four injured and one dead say police
San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini says four people suffering "gunshot-related injuries" have been taken to hospital, after a shooting incident at YouTube's headquarters in California.
03 Apr 2018
