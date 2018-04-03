Freight train crashes into truck
Freight train crashes into truck in Georgia, US

A freight train has slammed into a lorry which had become stuck on a level crossing in Acworth in the US state of Georgia.

The driver managed to get out before the train hit the vehicle, according to an eyewitness who caught the incident on camera.

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries, emergency services said.

