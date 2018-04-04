Media player
MLK anniversary: What's changed in America's most segregated city?
The BBC's Clive Myrie went to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to find out if the stark racial divide still exists 50 years after Martin Luther King Jr's assassination.
04 Apr 2018
