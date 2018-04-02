Teen wins 20 top US college scholarships

Media player
Texas teenager wins scholarships to 20 elite US universities
Michael Brown, 17, won a full scholarship for all 20 elite universities to which he applied, including, Harvard, Stanford and Yale.
02 Apr 2018
