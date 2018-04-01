Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Stephon Clark protester hit by Sacramento police vehicle
Footage shows a woman being hit by a police vehicle while attending a vigil for an unarmed black man who was shot dead by police.
Police said a 61-year-old woman suffered minor injuries after being in collision with a patrol car "travelling at slow speeds" during the vigil for Stephon Clark.
Warning: contains upsetting scenes
-
01 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-43613595/stephon-clark-protester-hit-by-sacramento-police-vehicleRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window