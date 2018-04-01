Police shooting protester hit by police vehicle
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Stephon Clark protester hit by Sacramento police vehicle

Footage shows a woman being hit by a police vehicle while attending a vigil for an unarmed black man who was shot dead by police.

Police said a 61-year-old woman suffered minor injuries after being in collision with a patrol car "travelling at slow speeds" during the vigil for Stephon Clark.

Warning: contains upsetting scenes

  • 01 Apr 2018
Go to next video: Police shoot dead man holding phone