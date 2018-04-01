Alligator pulled from swimming pool

Media player
Alligator pulled from Florida family's swimming pool
In Sarasota County Florida, the Carver family woke up to an alligator swimming in their pool.
The sheriff's office called out a specialist animal trapper and the animal was moved to a safe location and released.
Low water levels in the surrounding lagoons could be the reason why the alligator was looking for a new body of water.
01 Apr 2018
