New CCTV shows Alton Sterling shooting
Alton Sterling: New footage emerges of the lead up to 2016 police shooting

The Baton Rouge Police department has released a series of videos showing the shooting of Alton Sterling by police.

Video footage show the officers holding down Mr Sterling, 37, as one fired his gun.

One officer has been dismissed from the force. The other police officer was suspended for three days.

Neither face criminal charges.

  • 31 Mar 2018
