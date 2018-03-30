Media player
Volkswagen's car 'graveyard' in California
Volkswagen has spent more than $7.4 billion (£5.2 bn) to buy back around 350,000 diesel vehicles after the emissions scandal.
They're being stored at sites across the US.
-
30 Mar 2018
