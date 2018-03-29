Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump: Billions spent protecting other countries' borders
The US president says protecting the Korean border comes at a big price while border security at home is failing.
-
29 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-43591904/trump-billions-spent-protecting-other-countries-bordersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window