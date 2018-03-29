US lawmakers discuss 'unlikely' frienship
US Republican lawmakers discuss their 'unlikely' friendship

South Carolina Republicans Trey Gowdy and Tim Scott discuss their new book, Unified, which they say can give hope to the US at a time of division.

The two lawmakers tell of their first impressions of each other, and how they came together after a racially-motivated hate attack on a church in their home state.

