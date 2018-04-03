The slow death of a US retail giant
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sears: The slow death of a US retail giant

Sears, once the largest retailer in the US, is struggling to stay afloat.

How did this retail titan go from boom to (nearly) bust? The BBC's Mat Morrison looks back.

Video by Paul Blake

  • 03 Apr 2018
Go to next video: Can US retailers keep their doors open?