The paired legacy of King and Kennedy
Assassinated months apart in 1968, Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr are often paired together historically.
But a new photo exhibition examines why these two men didn't necessarily get along.
Video by Olivia Lace-Evans
02 Apr 2018
