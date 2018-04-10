A tough place to be a mother
A place where motherhood tries to overcome the odds

Samauria is part of a Girl Scouts programme that takes girls in Maryland to see their mothers in prison. Her mum Toronda Jackson is coming to the end of her sentence for assault.

Video by Arijeta Lajka

  • 10 Apr 2018
