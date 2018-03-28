Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Utah trooper hit by skidding car
Sgt Cade Brenchley was attending an accident when and out of control car sent him flying.
Brenchley survived with broken ribs and a broken scapula.
28 Mar 2018
