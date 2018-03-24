Media player
March For Our Lives: Americans gather for gun control rallies
Thousands of Americans are gathering for nationwide rallies in support of tighter gun control.
The main march is taking place in Washington DC, with hundreds of sister protests taking place across the world.
24 Mar 2018
