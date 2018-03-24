'He points a pistol in my face'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

March For Our Lives: 'He points a pistol in my face'

Chicago student Mya Middleton, 16, tells hundreds of thousands attending the March For Our Lives rally in Washington DC a story about her chilling chance encounter with a gunman.

  • 24 Mar 2018
Go to next video: Thousands march in gun control rallies