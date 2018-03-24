The 11-year-old speaking for black women

Video
Naomi Wadler: Meet the 11-year-old girl shaking America up with her words
Naomi Wadler is an 11-year-old stoking strong emotional reactions from Americans with her words on the March for Our Lives stage in Washington, DC.
The fifth grader told crowds she was representing African-American women and girls who are victims of gun violence and do not feature in the news.
She named three black girls recently killed, and asked people to remember the women of colour by telling the stories that aren't told.
