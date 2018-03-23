Trump: 'I will never sign a bill like this again'
Trump on spending bill: 'I will never sign a bill like this again'

After looking "seriously" at a veto, President Trump signed a $1.3tn (£921bn) bill, a move that avoided a government shutdown and will fund the US government up to September.

  • 23 Mar 2018
