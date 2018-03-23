Who is Trump's new adviser?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

John Bolton: Who is Trump's new national security adviser?

President Donald Trump is replacing his national security adviser HR McMaster with straight-talking neo-conservative John Bolton.

The foreign policy hawk has appeared regularly on the BBC over the years. Here's what we know about him.

  • 23 Mar 2018
Go to next video: Trump's cabinet: Who's next in the firing line?