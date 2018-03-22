Police shoot dead man holding phone

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Stephon Clark: Sacramento police shoot dead unarmed man
Stephon Clark was shot 20 times by Sacramento police officers on 18 March. Newly released bodycam footage sheds new light on how the incident unfolded.
-
22 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-43507697/stephon-clark-sacramento-police-shoot-dead-unarmed-manRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window