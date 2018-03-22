Martha Lane Fox: Facebook 'dragging its heels'

Video

Baroness Martha Lane Fox, the co-founder of Lastminute.com, says Facebook has been too slow to admit "what the company knew back in 2015" about the allegations that led to millions of Facebook users having their data exploited by a political consultancy.

The crossbench peer, who chairs Doteveryone which campaigns for more effective legislation online, told Radio 4's World at One that Facebook "had come up with the policy which allowed this access to happen so there was a complicity, on one level, with what has been going on"