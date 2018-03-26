A day of protests against gun violence

Media player
Hundreds of thousands rally for gun control legislation
People took to the streets across the US during the weekend in support of gun control legislation.
The BBC followed groups from Parkland, Florida and Newtown, Connecticut to the biggest march in Washington DC.
Produced by Hannah Long-Higgins, Angelica Casas and Paul Blake.
26 Mar 2018
