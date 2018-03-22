Crackdown on violent teenage 'flash mobs'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Edmonton police target violent teenage 'flash mobs'

A woman was kicked down a flight of stairs in one of a string of assaults and robberies in Edmonton, Canada. Hundreds of charges have been brought including aggravated assault, robbery, and weapons offences.

  • 22 Mar 2018
Go to next video: Dashcam captures car in flight