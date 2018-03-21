Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bill Richardson: North Korea talks 'not just' about nukes
Governor Bill Richardson is a former Clinton cabinet secretary and one-time US North Korea emissary.
He commends President Trump’s boldness in agreeing to meet the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, but worries that the US is under-prepared for negotiations.
You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on BBCiPlayer (UK only).
-
21 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-43487841/bill-richardson-north-korea-talks-not-just-about-nukesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window