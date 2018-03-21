Cynthia Nixon holds governor rally in Brooklyn

Media player
Cynthia Nixon holds NY governor rally in Brooklyn
Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon has announced she is launching a bid for New York governor.
She held her first campaign stop in Brownsville, Brooklyn, one of the city's most run-down neighbourhoods.
21 Mar 2018
