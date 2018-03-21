'Zombie firms' at risk in expected fed hike

Media player
'Zombie firms' at risk with expected fed rate hike
So-called "Zombie firms" could be at risk if the US Federal Reserve raises interest rates on Wednesday, as Kim Gittleson explains from Washington.
Video by Paul Blake
21 Mar 2018
