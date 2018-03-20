Dogs trained to sniff out ancient treasure

Video

Dogs are being trained to detect ancient treasures in an attempt to tackle cultural heritage trafficking.

Five dogs are being taught to recognise the smell of pottery and ultimately its geographical source.

The programme is a partnership between the Penn Vet Working Dog Center in Pennsylvania, USA, and Red Arch Cultural Heritage Law and Policy Research.

Video produced by Trystan Young

(Photo courtesy: Dr Jennifer Essler, Penn Vet Working Dog Center)