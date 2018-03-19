Trump - Get tough and execute drug dealers

Media player
Trump urges death penalty for drug dealers
Calling for some drug dealers to be executed, Donald Trump claimed that countries with similar punishments "don't have a drug problem".
19 Mar 2018
