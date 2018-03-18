'Is this real?': US Army St Patrick's video

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
US Army St Patrick's Day video splits opinion
A US Army video made in honour of St Patrick's Day has received a mixed response online.
The film, posted to the army's official Twitter account, features shamrocks being fired from various weapons.
-
18 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window