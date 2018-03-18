'Is this real?': US Army St Patrick's video
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

US Army St Patrick's Day video splits opinion

A US Army video made in honour of St Patrick's Day has received a mixed response online.

The film, posted to the army's official Twitter account, features shamrocks being fired from various weapons.

  • 18 Mar 2018
Go to next video: Military parades to inspire Trump