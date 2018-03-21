Media player
The Pink House: The last abortion clinic in Mississippi
The US state of Mississippi has introduced the toughest abortion laws in the country, banning abortions after 15 weeks.
The Pink House is the only abortion clinic in Mississippi, and protests are held outside daily.
Video journalist: Patrick Clahane
