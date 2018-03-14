Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The seven places where women earn more than men in US
A new analysis by Stateline, a publication of the Pew Charitable Trusts, found only seven communities across the country where women make significantly more than men.
Video by Angélica M Casas
-
14 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-43403916/the-seven-places-where-women-earn-more-than-men-in-usRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window