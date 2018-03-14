Students stage mass walkouts over Florida

Media player
Florida shooting: Students across US stage mass walkouts
Students and school staff across the US are commemorating the Florida school shootings with a walkout, exactly one month after the killings,
They are stopping lessons for 17 minutes in memory of the 17 people killed at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School.
14 Mar 2018
