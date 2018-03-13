Media player
Trump v Tillerson: The biggest bust-ups in a tough year
President Trump says "disagreements" led to his firing of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson – here's a look back at some of the most notable moments they failed to see eye to eye.
13 Mar 2018
